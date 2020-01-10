Filters the finest harmful particles, including PM1

Fine inhalable particles (PM2.5 or smaller) can get deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream, so they pose the most serious health risk. The GoPure Power uses advanced SelectFilter Plus filtration technology to quickly remove PM2.5 and the finest PM1 particles from the air you breathe. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 60m3/hour for PM2.5, it will purify 50% of a standard sedan or SUV in 2 minutes. This powerful filtration also removes cigarette smoke, dust and PM1 ultra-fine particles down to 0.01µm. So you’ll only breathe fresh and clean air.