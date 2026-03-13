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2 year warranty

All series

Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

Discontinued

Support

Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA

FY2422/10

Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips 2000 Series Nano Protect Filter

  • PDF file, 403.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander.

  • PDF file
  • 4 November 2026

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