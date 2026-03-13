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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
Discontinued
Support
FY2422/10
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Eco passport Philips 2000 Series Nano Protect Filter
The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander.
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