2 year warranty
FM64FD05E/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive VIVID edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
64GB
Vivid Edition 2.0
3-pack
A useful 64GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.