2 year warranty
FM12FD85B/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Pico edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
128GB
Pico Edition 2.0
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
Designed to be slim and light. This compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
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