2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS7700/10
Designed to go places
Compact and ultra portable, this Fidelio DS7700/10 docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy music wherever you go.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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