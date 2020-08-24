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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9216CW/97

Wireless charger

Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging 5W/7.5W/10W for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. 10W max power to reduce the charging time.

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10W fast charging

Wireless charger

  • 10W

  • White

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

High charging efficiency up to 75%

High charging efficiency up to 75% during the power conversion.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.