2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9216CW/97
Wireless charger
Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging 5W/7.5W/10W for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. 10W max power to reduce the charging time.
10W
White
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.
High charging efficiency up to 75% during the power conversion.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.