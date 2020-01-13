ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB wall charger

        DLP4317CD/97

        Combo set: 18W Power wall charger + Charging cable

        Fast charging 2 USB Output PD18W + QC3.0. 1.2 m Type-C to Type-C cable. Input voltage: AC100 - 240V EU socket.

        See all benefits

        18W PD with QC 3.0

        Combo set: 18W Power wall charger + Charging cable

        • Dual USB

        • USB A and Type-C charging port

        • QC 3.0 and PD

        50% charge in 30 minutes

        Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

        1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneously

        1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

        Technical Specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

        • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
        • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
        • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
        • Expert tips and inspiration

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
        • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
        • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
        • Expert tips and inspiration