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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Charger

        DLP3540N/94

        Ultra Fast Car charger

        1.Compatible with QC 3.0,

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        Ultra Fast Car charger

        2 USB ports, fast charging up to 2.1A output current

        USB charging ports allow you to charge USB devices.

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