2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP2722NW/97
Power bank
·USB port: 2-output ·Output: 5V/2.1A+1A(MAX 2.1A) ·Input : 5V/2A ·Accessories: 1 Micro USB Cable
20,000 mAh
White
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.