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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP2722NB/97

Power bank

·USB port: 2-output ·Output: 5V/2.1A+1A(MAX 2.1A) ·Input : 5V/2A ·Accessories: 1 Micro USB Cable

See all benefits

With a 20000 mAh portable back-up power pack

Power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Black

Qi certified by Wireless Power Consortium

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

The short circuit protection protects equipment and yourself

The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.