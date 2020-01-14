2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP2502/94
Ultra Fast wall charger
Charge 2 cell phone in full speed at the same time or charge a tablet in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device
Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
14/01/2020
India
One of the best Chargers
I’ve been using this for a while and I’m very satisfied with the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger
Date of Use 2018-12-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger
Date of Use 2018-12-14
jesseymark
20/01/2021
India
Bad brand image
1st day of use and within 20 min the charger has stopped functioning. Support from service center is awaited asked me to share mail. Not expected such bad service response.
Pros
Brand image only
Cons
Bad QA / QC.
This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger
Date of Use 2020-12-19
This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger
Date of Use 2020-12-19
SurajAgrawal
29/08/2019
India
Not worth and Quality is very bad with Brand name of Philips
I have purchased 2 such charger in Jan 2019. In August only one is not working and caused me trouble. Its very bad product.
This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger
This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger