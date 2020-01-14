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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Dual USB wall charger

DLP2502/94

2.3

| (3) Reviews

Ultra Fast wall charger

Charge 2 cell phone in full speed at the same time or charge a tablet in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device

See all benefits

with two USB ports

Ultra Fast wall charger

Works with iPad, iPhone, Nokia, Samsung, LG, HTC and more

Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.

Compatible with tablets, smartphones, and most USB devices

5V/3.1A fast charging

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

14/01/2020

India

India

One of the best Chargers

I’ve been using this for a while and I’m very satisfied with the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger

Date of Use 2018-12-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger

Date of Use 2018-12-14

20/01/2021

India

India

Bad brand image

1st day of use and within 20 min the charger has stopped functioning. Support from service center is awaited asked me to share mail. Not expected such bad service response.

Pros

Brand image only

Cons

Bad QA / QC.

This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger

Date of Use 2020-12-19

This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger

Date of Use 2020-12-19

29/08/2019

India

India

Not worth and Quality is very bad with Brand name of Philips

I have purchased 2 such charger in Jan 2019. In August only one is not working and caused me trouble. Its very bad product.

This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger

This review was made for DLP2502 Dual USB wall charger

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