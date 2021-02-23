2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP2501/97
Ultra Fast wall charger
Charge 2 cell phone in full speed at the same time or charge a tablet in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Ankit111996
23/02/2021
India
stopped working in 2.5 months
it stopped working in 2.5 months. Though the product was handled with care, still with a small push from data cable made its body open and since then, it has stopped working.
This review was made for DLP2501 USB wall charger
Date of Use 2020-01-23
This review was made for DLP2501 USB wall charger
Date of Use 2020-01-23