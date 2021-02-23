2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP2501/94
Wall charger
Charge Mobile devices in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable devices
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Ankit111996
23/02/2021
India
stopped working in 2.5 months
it stopped working in 2.5 months. Though the product was handled with care, still with a small push from data cable made its body open and since then, it has stopped working.
This review was made for DLP2501 USB wall charger
Date of Use 2020-01-23
This review was made for DLP2501 USB wall charger
Date of Use 2020-01-23