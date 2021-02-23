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Discontinued

USB wall charger

DLP2501/94

1

| (1) Review

Wall charger

Charge Mobile devices in full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable devices

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with 2.1A output

Wall charger

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

5V/2.1A fast charging

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

23/02/2021

India

India

stopped working in 2.5 months

it stopped working in 2.5 months. Though the product was handled with care, still with a small push from data cable made its body open and since then, it has stopped working.

This review was made for DLP2501 USB wall charger

Date of Use 2020-01-23

This review was made for DLP2501 USB wall charger

Date of Use 2020-01-23

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