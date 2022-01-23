2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710QU/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.
10,000 mAh
Fast charging
Li polymer battery
Type C port
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
23/01/2022
India
Usb Power Bank
Amazing products nice and best ...................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-12-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-12-23
03/12/2022
India
Verified buyer
Not good
Three months after not working. Power bank toll free number out of service ya switch off,
Pros
Fast charging
This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-11-03
This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-11-03