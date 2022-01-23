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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1710QU/97

3

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Fast charging

  • Li polymer battery

  • Type C port

USB-C port for latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

23/01/2022

India

India

Usb Power Bank

Amazing products nice and best ...................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-12-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-12-23

03/12/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Not good

Three months after not working. Power bank toll free number out of service ya switch off,

Pros

Fast charging

This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank

Date of Use 2021-11-03

This review was made for DLP1710QU USB power bank

Date of Use 2021-11-03

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