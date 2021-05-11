2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710CR/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.
10,000 mAh
Fast charging
Li polymer battery
Type C port
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Patgar.
11/05/2021
India
Great product.
It's an awesome experience using this product since last 2 months & I never run out of my battery indoor as well as outdoor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-04-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-04-11
NonuNaveen
02/10/2022
India
Verified buyer
The product is not charging now
The power bank is Not working now, I'm not able to charge it, I've tried to reach the customer care, but unable to contact
This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-04-01
This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-04-01