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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1710CR/97

3

| (2) Reviews

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Fast charging

  • Li polymer battery

  • Type C port

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

5V/2.4A fast charging

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

11/05/2021

India

India

Great product.

It's an awesome experience using this product since last 2 months & I never run out of my battery indoor as well as outdoor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-04-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank

Date of Use 2020-04-11

02/10/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

The product is not charging now

The power bank is Not working now, I'm not able to charge it, I've tried to reach the customer care, but unable to contact

This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank

Date of Use 2022-04-01

This review was made for DLP1710CR USB power bank

Date of Use 2022-04-01

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