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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB wall charger

        DLP1355NB/94

        USB Wall charger

        Charge your USB equipped laptops, smartphones and tablets with this powerful max 3A, Type-C port charger. Utilize high-speed charger in your home / office as a permanent place to power your devices or keep it handy when you’re on the go.

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        USB Wall charger

        • USB Type-C

        • 3A USB charging

        5V/3A fast charging

        USB-C port for latest mobile devices

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

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