2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1355NB/94
USB Wall charger
Charge your USB equipped laptops, smartphones and tablets with this powerful max 3A, Type-C port charger. Utilize high-speed charger in your home / office as a permanent place to power your devices or keep it handy when you’re on the go.
USB Type-C
3A USB charging
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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