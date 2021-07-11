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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Phone Mount

DLK3422NB/00

Magnet Car Mount

Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the direction ball adjust Safely secure the mount to the car with the provided 3M adhesive.

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Magnet Car Mount

  • Magnet suction

360-degree rotation for easy access

This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.

Secure car mount with a flexible neck and rotating cradle

Securely mount your iPod in the car inside a flexible, rotating cradle. The neck is flexible for best positioning, while the rotating cradle allows for easy access and at-a-glance horizontal viewing of the iPod touch.

Quick and easy to dock

This case features a removable bottom section that allows you to quickly and easily dock your device while it remains protected in the rest of the case.

Technical Specifications

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