ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB-A to Lightning

DLC5204V/00

Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected.Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

See all benefits

Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

  • Black braided cable

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Stress tested over 10000 times

Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration