2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC2618R/97
1.2 m micro USB Sync and Charge cable
Stay charged and stay connected - charge your micro USB devices and you can also Sync your smart phone with PC to upload or download updates easily with this cable. It's great to have on hand as convenient spare or replacement cable.
Sync and Charge
1.2 meter / 4 feet
Keep the USB cable on hand to ensure you're always ready to upload content, update your device, or charge via a USB source.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.