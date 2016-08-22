2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate precision
Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal dual-sided trimmer
60mins cordless use/1h charge
with laser guide
The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SvenskViking
22/08/2016
India
Verified buyer
Excellent !
An excellent trimmer. I've been using Philips/Norelco for years now and they always deliver. The laser is a great novelty to have, but I would've recommend it even without it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9280/15 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9280/15 waterproof beard trimmer
jaya3999
11/09/2015
India
it's perfect product to me
it's perfect product for my regular use and back up is also good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9280/15 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9280/15 waterproof beard trimmer
Sid12345
09/09/2015
India
Easy Handling
Nice product with ease of use , can be easily carried
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9280/15 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9280/15 waterproof beard trimmer