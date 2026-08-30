2 year warranty
Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard.
Thanks to the BeardSense Technology, this trimmer gives maximum precision and evenness by adapting to the density of your beard. You have full control of your beard, with precision steps starting at 0.2mm and self-sharpening titanium blade.
Self-sharpening titanium blade
60 min runtime/1h charge time
Integrated 0.2mm precision steps
BeardSense Technology
Cut to the exact length you are after. Easily spin the precision dial to one of the 20 length settings between 0.4-10mm. Giving you full control starting with 0.2mm precision steps.
BeardSense Technology checks the hair density of your beard 125 times per second and automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant cutting performance.
The self-sharpening titanium blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.6
of 5
3834
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Shohan
30/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
30-8-26
performance is good I am happy I use it only one month so I review it long time use Thatall for this trimmer
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-15
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-15
Luca the last surviver
25/07/2026
India
Nice innovative technology product
Philips bt 3415/15 is really good for beard trimming I have not used yet but unboxing was nice experience for trimmer with technology is innovative product
Pros
Nice innovative technology product for beardsence product...
Cons
Need to be body material aluminium or steel need improvement and more charging cycle time atleast 90 min per charge in this price range...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Prashant saini
21/07/2026
India
Verified buyer
Really happy with this trimmer. It's easy to use, gives a smooth trim, and the battery lasts a long time. It feels comfortable in the hand and doesn't irritate my skin. Definitely worth buying.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-28
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-28
3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website
precision below 2mm versus predecessor