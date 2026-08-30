2 year warranty
Define your style. Trim it to perfection.
This trimmer is designed to give you precise even trimming results without effort. The innovative lift & trim technology position the hairs for a perfect trim while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long lasting performance.
Self-sharpening blades
60min runtime/1.5h charge time
Integrated 1mm precision steps
Lift & trim technology
The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Cut to the exact length you are after. Easily spin the precision dial to one of the 10 length settings between 0.5-10mm. Giving you full control with 1mm precision steps.
4.6
of 5
3834
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Shohan
30/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
30-8-26
performance is good I am happy I use it only one month so I review it long time use Thatall for this trimmer
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-15
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-15
Luca the last surviver
25/07/2026
India
Nice innovative technology product
Philips bt 3415/15 is really good for beard trimming I have not used yet but unboxing was nice experience for trimmer with technology is innovative product
Pros
Nice innovative technology product for beardsence product...
Cons
Need to be body material aluminium or steel need improvement and more charging cycle time atleast 90 min per charge in this price range...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Prashant saini
21/07/2026
India
Verified buyer
Really happy with this trimmer. It's easy to use, gives a smooth trim, and the battery lasts a long time. It feels comfortable in the hand and doesn't irritate my skin. Definitely worth buying.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-28
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-28
3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website