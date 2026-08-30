ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Product Lifestyle
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Product Lifestyle

Beard Trimmer Series 3000Beard Trimmer

BT3301/30

4.6

| (3834) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Define your style. Trim it to perfection.

This trimmer is designed to give you precise even trimming results without effort. The innovative lift & trim technology position the hairs for a perfect trim while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure long lasting performance.

See all benefits

Self-sharpening blades for precise styling

Define your style. Trim it to perfection.

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • 60min runtime/1.5h charge time

  • Integrated 1mm precision steps

  • Lift & trim technology

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

Full control over your beard

Full control over your beard

Cut to the exact length you are after. Easily spin the precision dial to one of the 10 length settings between 0.5-10mm. Giving you full control with 1mm precision steps.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

3834

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

30/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

30-8-26

performance is good I am happy I use it only one month so I review it long time use Thatall for this trimmer

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-15

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-15

25/07/2026

India

India

Nice innovative technology product

Philips bt 3415/15 is really good for beard trimming I have not used yet but unboxing was nice experience for trimmer with technology is innovative product

Pros

Nice innovative technology product for beardsence product...

Cons

Need to be body material aluminium or steel need improvement and more charging cycle time atleast 90 min per charge in this price range...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-20

21/07/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Really happy with this trimmer. It's easy to use, gives a smooth trim, and the battery lasts a long time. It feels comfortable in the hand and doesn't irritate my skin. Definitely worth buying.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-28

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-28

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. 3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website