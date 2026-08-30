2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
0.5mm precision settings
Titanium-coated Blades
90 min cordless use/1h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's titanium-coated steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
4.6
of 5
3834
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Shohan
30/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
30-8-26
performance is good I am happy I use it only one month so I review it long time use Thatall for this trimmer
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-15
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-15
Luca the last surviver
25/07/2026
India
Nice innovative technology product
Philips bt 3415/15 is really good for beard trimming I have not used yet but unboxing was nice experience for trimmer with technology is innovative product
Pros
Nice innovative technology product for beardsence product...
Cons
Need to be body material aluminium or steel need improvement and more charging cycle time atleast 90 min per charge in this price range...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-20
Prashant saini
21/07/2026
India
Verified buyer
Really happy with this trimmer. It's easy to use, gives a smooth trim, and the battery lasts a long time. It feels comfortable in the hand and doesn't irritate my skin. Definitely worth buying.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-28
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-28
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor
3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website