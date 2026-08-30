ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3221/15

4.6

| (3834) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Effortless even trim

This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

See all benefits

Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

Effortless even trim

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Titanium-coated Blades

  • 90 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's titanium-coated steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

3834

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

30/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

30-8-26

performance is good I am happy I use it only one month so I review it long time use Thatall for this trimmer

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-15

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-15

25/07/2026

India

India

Nice innovative technology product

Philips bt 3415/15 is really good for beard trimming I have not used yet but unboxing was nice experience for trimmer with technology is innovative product

Pros

Nice innovative technology product for beardsence product...

Cons

Need to be body material aluminium or steel need improvement and more charging cycle time atleast 90 min per charge in this price range...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-20

21/07/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Really happy with this trimmer. It's easy to use, gives a smooth trim, and the battery lasts a long time. It feels comfortable in the hand and doesn't irritate my skin. Definitely worth buying.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-28

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-28

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor

  2. 3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website