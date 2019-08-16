2 year warranty
Discontinued
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
0.5mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jithi
16/08/2019
India
Perfect product
The product is perfect and easily usable.The battery charge is excellent and long lasting.The trimming accuracy is perfect .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor