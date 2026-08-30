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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3125/15

4.6

| (3834) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Effortless even trim

This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

See all benefits

Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

Effortless even trim

  • PowerAdapt Sensor

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 45 min cordless use/2h charge

  • Lift & Trim system

PowerAdapt sensor for constant trimming performance

The PowerAdapt Sensor checks the hair density of you beard 125 times per second and automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant cutting performance.

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

3834

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

30/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

30-8-26

performance is good I am happy I use it only one month so I review it long time use Thatall for this trimmer

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-15

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3302/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-15

25/07/2026

India

India

Nice innovative technology product

Philips bt 3415/15 is really good for beard trimming I have not used yet but unboxing was nice experience for trimmer with technology is innovative product

Pros

Nice innovative technology product for beardsence product...

Cons

Need to be body material aluminium or steel need improvement and more charging cycle time atleast 90 min per charge in this price range...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3415/15 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-20

21/07/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Really happy with this trimmer. It's easy to use, gives a smooth trim, and the battery lasts a long time. It feels comfortable in the hand and doesn't irritate my skin. Definitely worth buying.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-28

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 3000 BT3441/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-28

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Disclaimers

  1. Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor

  2. 3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website