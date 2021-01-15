2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT2505B/94
Enjoy great sound
Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.
Bluetooth®
Micro SD, FM
Built-in microphone for calls
Black
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashion sneakers and their vividly colored shoelaces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Bhaskarmca85
15/01/2021
India
Great Bluetooth & FM
I was looking for a wireless speaker with decent sound quality & especially with FM. Really it was fulfilled my expectation. It will be good buy for FM lovers.
Pros
Good SOund Quality, Great FM signal.
Cons
No Display.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2020-12-15
BT2550 - user
09/03/2021
India
Stopped Working
Withing two days of purchasing the product is stopping automatically after 15 - 20 minutes and I had to restart the Speaker. What a BAD experience with the first Philips Product...........even the Radio is not playing.............Sound is Good.
Pros
Sound is Good
Cons
Product automatically stops after 15-20 minutes, Radio signal not receiving
This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-02-09
This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-02-09