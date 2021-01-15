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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2505B/94

3

| (2) Reviews

Enjoy great sound

Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.

See all benefits

wherever you go

Enjoy great sound

  • Bluetooth®

  • Micro SD, FM

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Black

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Easy playback from MicroSD Card

Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Carry it anywhere with the by-packed finely knitted strip

In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashion sneakers and their vividly colored shoelaces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

15/01/2021

India

India

Great Bluetooth & FM

I was looking for a wireless speaker with decent sound quality & especially with FM. Really it was fulfilled my expectation. It will be good buy for FM lovers.

Pros

Good SOund Quality, Great FM signal.

Cons

No Display.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2020-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2020-12-15

09/03/2021

India

India

Stopped Working

Withing two days of purchasing the product is stopping automatically after 15 - 20 minutes and I had to restart the Speaker. What a BAD experience with the first Philips Product...........even the Radio is not playing.............Sound is Good.

Pros

Sound is Good

Cons

Product automatically stops after 15-20 minutes, Radio signal not receiving

This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-02-09

This review was made for BT2505B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-02-09

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