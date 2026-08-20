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Beard Trimmer 1000Beard Trimmer

BT1246/18

4.3

| (238) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

This trimmer is designed to give you a comfortable clean look, with close trim, while protecting your skin. With innovative SkinProtect comb and skin-friendly blades, you get smooth glide on skin without compromising closeness.

See all benefits

Close trim with SkinProtect comb

Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • 30 min runtime

  • Click-on 3-5mm combs

  • Skin Protect glide comb

Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

Skin Protect Comb is designed to give you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.

Choose 5mm long beard, short 3-day stubble or zero trim look

Choose 5mm long beard, short 3-day stubble or zero trim look

Use the 5mm to trim your long beard, the 3mm comb to create your stubble look, or use your trimmer with SkinProtect comb to have a zero trim.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

238

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

20/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Best for college students

Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.

Pros

Don't need to carry the clippers.

Cons

But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

27/03/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Product quality

Good product, good quality, battery also very good.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

19/11/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product

Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

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Disclaimers

  1. 2 years warranty