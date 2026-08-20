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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 1000Beard trimmer

BT1232/15

4.3

| (238) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Trims beard, guards skin

The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.

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Protects against nicks and cuts

Trims beard, guards skin

  • Stainless steel blades

  • DuraPower, 30min cordless use

  • USB charging

  • 3 stubble and beard combs

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

238

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

20/08/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Best for college students

Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.

Pros

Don't need to carry the clippers.

Cons

But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-07

27/03/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Product quality

Good product, good quality, battery also very good.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2025-02-26

19/11/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product

Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2024-10-18

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