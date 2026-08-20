2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trims beard, guards skin
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.
Stainless steel blades
DuraPower, 30min cordless use
USB charging
3 stubble and beard combs
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
4.3
of 5
238
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
JMA19
20/08/2026
India
Verified buyer
Best for college students
Good battery life for me, convenient(because of the in built clip) overall nice.One problem is the clip is getting loose.
Pros
Don't need to carry the clippers.
Cons
But the clipper gets loose and now if I try to set it to like 3mm to 4mm it works fine but when it set to 4mm to 3mm, the clip is not coming down i need to manually just tap it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 BT3325/30 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-07
Gobi anju
27/03/2026
India
Verified buyer
Product quality
Good product, good quality, battery also very good.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-02-26
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1232/18 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2025-02-26
Veerakumar
19/11/2025
India
Verified buyer
Good Product
Excellent Product Performance and User friendly Products.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2024-10-18
This review was made for Beard Trimmer Series 1000 BT1235/18 Beard Trimmer
Date of Use 2024-10-18