2 year warranty
Discontinued
Durable consistent performance with DuraPower
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 60 minutes.
Stainless steel blades
DuraPower, 60min cordless use
USB charging
4 stubble and beard combs
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.
4.2
of 5
42
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Mak 59
01/07/2021
India
Philips Trimmer
Good Product, Worth for money paid. And hopelly advice my friends to go for Philips products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-05-30
lion19
22/06/2021
India
The product is awesome and comfortable to use.
I choose to give this review because it's a very good product.
Pros
good product
Cons
no cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2019-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2019-06-22
Akash.M
01/06/2021
India
nice product
durable battery , easy to hold , self sharping blade are good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer