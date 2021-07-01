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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 1000Beard trimmer

BT1215/15

4.2

| (42) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Durable consistent performance with DuraPower

The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 60 minutes.

See all benefits

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

Durable consistent performance with DuraPower

  • Stainless steel blades

  • DuraPower, 60min cordless use

  • USB charging

  • 4 stubble and beard combs

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

42

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

01/07/2021

India

India

Philips Trimmer

Good Product, Worth for money paid. And hopelly advice my friends to go for Philips products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-05-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-05-30

22/06/2021

India

India

The product is awesome and comfortable to use.

I choose to give this review because it's a very good product.

Pros

good product

Cons

no cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2019-06-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2019-06-22

01/06/2021

India

India

nice product

durable battery , easy to hold , self sharping blade are good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1215/15 Beard trimmer

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