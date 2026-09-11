A really good product. Its been close to 3 years since I've been using this trimmer. Got it from Philips arena, Jayanagar, Bangalore outlet for Rs. 2350. Its almost smooth to the touch post use. Would definitely recommend this to others. I'm slightly disappointed with the honeycomb mesh foil. Don't get me wrong, I believe it is due to this foil that the trim turns out to be good & smooth. However, it seems to be delicate. After 2.8 years, the mesh foil broke while I was using the trimmer & luckily I stopped immediately. Post that contacted the Philips authorized service center & requested for a replacement. Went to the service center & got the whole top unit as a replacement for Rs. 370. My only though here is that it was only the mesh that needed replacement but was told by service center that they don't replace the mesh foil only, instead will need to get the whole unit. None the less, have replaced it & have been using it since. The battery life is also good even after all these years. I only wish it had the functionality to either have a battery swappable unit as the charge time is quite a bit or if it had the functionality to use it with the charger plugged in to the wall. Overall a very good product.