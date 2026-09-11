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Discontinued

Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer

BG3006/15

3.9

| (108) Reviews

Smooth body shave

The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb.

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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

Smooth body shave

  • Skin friendly shaver

  • 1 click-on comb, 3mm

  • 40mins cordless use/8h charge

Protective full body grooming

Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

108

Reviews

11/09/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2026-08-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2026-08-22

20/07/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Easy to use, hassle free and best one till date

I used several trimmers till now but this one is at next level. I could complete my body grooming in less than 10 mins with out any pain. I suggest this to anyone that wants a hassle free and less maintenance trimmer. Philips team - please continue with your innovation.

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2026-07-10

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2026-07-10

13/06/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

Body groomer, bols hair remover

Very good product Smoothly Fast Long time battery Supperb product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2026-02-20

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2026-02-20

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 