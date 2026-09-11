2 year warranty
Discontinued
BG3006/15
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb.
Skin friendly shaver
1 click-on comb, 3mm
40mins cordless use/8h charge
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.
3.9
of 5
108
Reviews
Keeri
11/09/2026
India
Verified buyer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2026-08-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2026-08-22
KalyanCM
20/07/2026
India
Verified buyer
Easy to use, hassle free and best one till date
I used several trimmers till now but this one is at next level. I could complete my body grooming in less than 10 mins with out any pain. I suggest this to anyone that wants a hassle free and less maintenance trimmer. Philips team - please continue with your innovation.
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2026-07-10
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2026-07-10
13/06/2026
India
Verified buyer
Body groomer, bols hair remover
Very good product Smoothly Fast Long time battery Supperb product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2026-02-20
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2026-02-20
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.