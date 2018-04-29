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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Radio Cassette Recorder

AQ5130/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great music from different sources

Enjoy music on the go with the Philips radio cassette recorder, featuring a cassette deck and FM/AM radio. Plus, there’s One-touch recording with auto voice input adjustment functions to ensure optimal listening enjoyment.

See all benefits

in excellent sound quality

Enjoy great music from different sources

  • Stereo

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/04/2018

India

India

this product has great features

Excellent performance Excellent design Easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AQ5130 Radio Cassette Recorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AQ5130 Radio Cassette Recorder

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