2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great music from different sources
Enjoy music on the go with the Philips radio cassette recorder, featuring a cassette deck and FM/AM radio. Plus, there’s One-touch recording with auto voice input adjustment functions to ensure optimal listening enjoyment.
Stereo
0
0
High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
chunnu27
29/04/2018
India
this product has great features
Excellent performance Excellent design Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AQ5130 Radio Cassette Recorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AQ5130 Radio Cassette Recorder