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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3115/94

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips AJ3115/12 clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

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Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

06/04/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

The product is value for money

Satisfied with the product performance in general.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3115 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3115 Digital tuning clock radio

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