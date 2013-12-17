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Discontinued

Bathroom radio

AE2330/00

4

| (4) Reviews

Make a splash in your shower

Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.

See all benefits

with this bathroom radio

Make a splash in your shower

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Splash-proof

  • Clock

  • Battery operated

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

Anti-slip and easy-grip design

The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

2
1

17/12/2013

India

India

this product is very easy in use.

this product has very excellent features.it is very easy in use .its cost is sufficient to buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

15/12/2013

India

India

Just amazing product still so compact

While ordering it a little bit nervous but I am totally satisfied with it. Good reception and also sound quality more than satisfactory.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

10/12/2013

India

India

Good

Sound is fantastic and very loud also it does not distort on higher level great design and very portable good product overall

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

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