2 year warranty
Discontinued
AE2330/00
Make a splash in your shower
Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.
FM/MW, Digital tuning
Splash-proof
Clock
Battery operated
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
tarun1995
17/12/2013
India
this product is very easy in use.
this product has very excellent features.it is very easy in use .its cost is sufficient to buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Basudev
15/12/2013
India
Just amazing product still so compact
While ordering it a little bit nervous but I am totally satisfied with it. Good reception and also sound quality more than satisfactory.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Ashmeet2614
10/12/2013
India
Good
Sound is fantastic and very loud also it does not distort on higher level great design and very portable good product overall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio