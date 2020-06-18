2 year warranty
Discontinued
Double the purification, not the size
Visualize and control your air - anywhere, anytime. With a patented dual air flow system, our connected purifier delivers superior performance in rooms up to 60m²/645 sq.ft. against allergens, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses.
Reduces allergens, gases, odor
Captures 99.97% of particles
App connected
Ideal for large rooms
Designed with a multi-stage active filtrations ystem, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns* – the size of most common airborne allergens, like pollen, dust, pet dander and more.
With an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, this product effectively detects and reduces allergens like pollen. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF (European Center for Allergy Research Foundation).
Extra-sensitive Allergen mode detects even the slightest change in indoor allergen level and responds instantly to return indoor allergens to a safe level.
5.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Shanti22
18/06/2020
India
Very Good product
I'm using this product this product cleaning very fast and also showing gas level and allergies level. Very good product I'm very happy. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-12-18
Best321
08/06/2020
India
Perfect for drawing+dining room area
My biggest concern when considering to buy the air purifier was that i wanted one model which can work in the drawing+dining area. Most purifiers in the market required me to buy two separate ones. Philips 5659 was perfect for this need! Even in the extreme polluted season of November in Delhi, this purifier maintained blue level in my house giving us pure air. I would definitely recommend if you also want one product for large area of your house.
Pros
Perfect for large room sizes, trust of Philips brand
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-12-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-12-08
Mansi11
12/05/2020
India
Great features
Amazing product, very easy to use . Features are also very attractive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier
Removes 99.97% >0.3microns particles: tested in 3rd party lab, it is from the air that passes through the filter.
CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
Decay test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with 100-200 µg nebulised airborne influenza A(H1N1), result has shown >99.9% reduction of airborne Influenza A virus (H1N1) within 30 minutes of operation, tested in Bacteria & Virus mode.
Tested for Staphylococcus Albus by a third party lab, condition refer to Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3-2010 using staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1.3*10^5 cfu/m3, result has shown >99.9% after 1 hr of operation tested in Bacteria & Virus mode.