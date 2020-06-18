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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier AC5659
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier AC5659
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier AC5659
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier AC5659
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier AC5659
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Discontinued

Series 5000iAir Purifier

AC5659/20

5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Double the purification, not the size

Visualize and control your air - anywhere, anytime. With a patented dual air flow system, our connected purifier delivers superior performance in rooms up to 60m²/645 sq.ft. against allergens, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses.

See all benefits

99.97% allergen removal with visualized feedback

Double the purification, not the size

  • Reduces allergens, gases, odor

  • Captures 99.97% of particles

  • App connected

  • Ideal for large rooms

Removes 99.97% of allergens such as pollen, dust mite, etc.

Removes 99.97% of allergens such as pollen, dust mite, etc.

Designed with a multi-stage active filtrations ystem, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns* – the size of most common airborne allergens, like pollen, dust, pet dander and more.

Certified allergy friendly by European research center

Certified allergy friendly by European research center

With an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, this product effectively detects and reduces allergens like pollen. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF (European Center for Allergy Research Foundation).

Extra-sensitive Allergen mode for allergy sufferers

Extra-sensitive Allergen mode for allergy sufferers

Extra-sensitive Allergen mode detects even the slightest change in indoor allergen level and responds instantly to return indoor allergens to a safe level.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/06/2020

India

India

Very Good product

I'm using this product this product cleaning very fast and also showing gas level and allergies level. Very good product I'm very happy. Thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-12-18

08/06/2020

India

India

Perfect for drawing+dining room area

My biggest concern when considering to buy the air purifier was that i wanted one model which can work in the drawing+dining area. Most purifiers in the market required me to buy two separate ones. Philips 5659 was perfect for this need! Even in the extreme polluted season of November in Delhi, this purifier maintained blue level in my house giving us pure air. I would definitely recommend if you also want one product for large area of your house.

Pros

Perfect for large room sizes, trust of Philips brand

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-12-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-12-08

12/05/2020

India

India

Great features

Amazing product, very easy to use . Features are also very attractive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000i AC5659/20 Air Purifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes 99.97% >0.3microns particles: tested in 3rd party lab, it is from the air that passes through the filter.

  2. CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015

  3. Decay test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with 100-200 µg nebulised airborne influenza A(H1N1), result has shown >99.9% reduction of airborne Influenza A virus (H1N1) within 30 minutes of operation, tested in Bacteria & Virus mode.

  4. Tested for Staphylococcus Albus by a third party lab, condition refer to Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3-2010 using staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1.3*10^5 cfu/m3, result has shown >99.9% after 1 hr of operation tested in Bacteria & Virus mode.