2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4372/10
Healthy air always
Vitashield IPS professional filtration system effectively filters out harmful gases (formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC etc.) and pollutants (ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses) with a size of >0.02 micron. *
CADR 341 m³/h
PM2.5 removal rate >99%
Smart sensor gives clear feedback on indoor air quality.
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect wince filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
Reviews
CADR (Cigarette) tested by third party *PM2.5 tested by third party (5.0 +/- 0.5)mg/m3 **Formaldehyde, Toluene, TVOC tested by third party in 30M3 lab in 3 hours **Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3
Tested for MS2 virus species removal at Intertek Institute, USA ((tested 2hrs in 11 m3 chamber), initial concentration is 1.3*107 pfu/ml
According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.