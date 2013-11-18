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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Activated carbon filter AC4153/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Activated carbon filter AC4153/00

Discontinued

Activated carbon filter

AC4153/00

Healthy air, always

The high-absorption activated carbon filter effectively filters out odors and a wide spectrum of harmful gases including formaldehyde.

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Healthy air, always

Helps filter out harmful gases (formaldehyde, toluene)

Helps filter out harmful gases (formaldehyde, toluene).

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Easy-to-install filter

Technical Specifications

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