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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 3000i Air Cleaner
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Discontinued

Series 3000iAir Cleaner

AC3259/20

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Breathe the difference

Philips Series 3000i automatically monitors and purifiers the air. AeraSense world-class sensing technology and the connected app provide you with real-time air quality and allergen information anytime, anywhere.

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Connect to cleaner air

Breathe the difference

  • Particle AHAM CADR*: 393

  • App connected

  • Allergen mode

Vitashield IPS with superior performance of 393m3/hr CADR

Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect Filter boosts clean air delivery to 393 m3/hr, effectively removing particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses.

AeraSense detects, measures and controls purification

AeraSense is a professional-grade sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/08/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Great at purifying air. Period.

The purifier looks beautiful, works wonderfully well, is easy to clean and also very easy to use. I absolutely love the Allergen mode which I use all the time, and I really believe it provides a much more sterile environment to breathe. I find the noise levels on the machine very low and acceptable and don't feel the need to turn on the fan to low at night while sleeping. The blue light in the center looks stunning at night. All in all, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a high quality air purifier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC3256/10 Air Cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC3256/10 Air Cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. 50% longer lifetime: compares Philips general health series HEPA filter and activated carbon material, tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab

  2. Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard

  3. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  4. 100 football field size: Activated carbon media measured by 3rd party lab, shows most of the pores size are 1nm – 2nm, and AC surface area of the activated carbon is 1070m2/g. Filters' total Active Carbon surface area of 100 football field size is based on int'l standard football field size.

  5. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested on NanoProtect Pro filter for 1st pass efficiency at 400 airflow, in 2015 by 3rd party lab.