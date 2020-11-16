ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Find your model number - export Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Find your model number - export Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner

Discontinued

Air Purifier

AC3256/20

3.9

| (21) Reviews

Breath the difference

VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.

See all benefits

with Vitashield IPS and Aerasense technology

Breath the difference

  • AerasenseTMReal-time PM 2.5 Feedback

  • VitashieldTM IPS

  • Area Covered - 47 m2/ 505 ft2

  • Ultra Silent sleep mode

Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.

Long lifetime performance

Long lifetime performance

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

21

Reviews

16/11/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Happy to get this purifier...working awesome

Its a good product, working fine till date and expected to get its benefits ...love samsung as brand

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-10-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-10-16

01/02/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Wonderful product

I can recommend this product to anyone, especially those living in highly polluted area in the country.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier

17/10/2018

India

India

Excellent product

It’s one of the pretty good products and I use it on daily basis. Planning to also buy a bigger variant for the hall.

This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier

This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration
Disclaimers

  1. Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard

  2. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  3. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab

  4. Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015