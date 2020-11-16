2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC3256/20
Breath the difference
VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality.
AerasenseTMReal-time PM 2.5 Feedback
VitashieldTM IPS
Area Covered - 47 m2/ 505 ft2
Ultra Silent sleep mode
The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.
The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.
Long lifetime performance
3.9
of 5
21
Reviews
NirajK1978
16/11/2020
India
Verified buyer
Happy to get this purifier...working awesome
Its a good product, working fine till date and expected to get its benefits ...love samsung as brand
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-10-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2019-10-16
Ramst
01/02/2019
India
Verified buyer
Wonderful product
I can recommend this product to anyone, especially those living in highly polluted area in the country.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier
Ramayanam
17/10/2018
India
Excellent product
It’s one of the pretty good products and I use it on daily basis. Planning to also buy a bigger variant for the hall.
This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier
This review was made for AC3256/20 Air Purifier
Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015