2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC1211/20
Healthier air, always
Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring clean air removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*, quiet as whisper while you sleep.
Room size: up to 63 m²
Room size: up to 60 m²
Partical CADR: 260 m3/h
VitaShield IPS
Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*
The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.
Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of outdoor pollution or daily activities like cooking, cleaning etc. The smart air sensor can detect PM2.5 levels and boost the air purifier’s speed to deal with the pollution.
3.7
of 5
126
Reviews
Arbin
05/08/2023
India
Healthy air quality
The AC 1217 is an outstanding air purifier. It has transformed the air in my home, making it feel fresh and revitalized. The pre-filter captures larger particles, while the activated carbon filter tackles odors and gases. The True HEPA filter effectively traps microscopic allergens, providing relief for allergy sufferers. The child lock feature gives me peace of mind, ensuring that little hands can't tamper with the settings. With its powerful purification capabilities and user-friendly features, the AC 1217 is a top-notch choice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2023-02-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2023-02-05
Dipr
04/08/2023
India
Amazing product
I can't recommend the AC 1217 enough! This air purifier has made a significant impact on my respiratory health. It removes smoke, pet odors, and other pollutants, leaving the air fresh and clean. The Allergen Mode is particularly helpful during allergy season, as it targets common allergens for effective purification. The compact size is perfect for my apartment, and the low noise level allows me to use it throughout the day without disturbance. An excellent investment for better indoor air quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2022-08-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2022-08-04
Kinam
02/08/2023
India
Good for health
I'm extremely impressed with the AC 1217. It tackles airborne particles like dust, pollen, and pet dander with ease, providing me with much-needed relief from allergies. The VitaShield IPS technology effectively filters out pollutants, ensuring a healthier living environment. The automatic mode adjusts fan speed based on air quality, optimizing purification. Additionally, the sleep mode operates silently and dims the display, promoting a peaceful night's sleep. The AC 1217 has exceeded my expectations and is worth every penny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2022-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/20 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2022-08-02
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).