2 year warranty
Discontinued
5FF2CMI/00
Every picture tells your story
Display your digital photos with the same quality and rich color of professional prints! The easiest way to display digital photos without a PC, the Philips 5FF2CMI PhotoFrame complements your home décor with its sleek and stylish design.
14.2 cm (5.6") LCD
14.2 cm (5.6") v.area
Flexible display modes give you the freedom to display your photos one image at a time, in thumbnail mode for quick, easy searches, or to create a slideshow of your most treasured photos.
It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.
Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.
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