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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E9QJAB/94

4.4

| (7) Reviews

Stunning color, stylish design

The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.

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Stunning color, stylish design

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

7

Reviews

4
3
2

20/04/2021

India

India

Excellent Color Reproduction

An excellent IPS monitor in budget segment, using 2 units for dual monitor setup. I am satisfied with their performances.

Pros

Vivid, sharp image & outstanding color

Cons

In built speaker quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2021-03-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2021-03-20

14/01/2021

India

India

Exceptional

There can not be a second thought to buy this phillips Monitor in this price segment. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, no bleeding, lightweight, thin, multiple input ports and USP is super inbuilt speakers. No need of external speakers if you are not playing music for party. I would say this "a super buy".

Pros

Vibrant color, multiple input options, superb in-built speaker, no bleed, lightweight

Cons

Quality of HDMI cable looks cheap but its OK.

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-12-14

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-12-14

14/01/2021

India

India

Exceptional

There can not be a second thought to buy this Phillips Monitor in this price segment. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, no bleeding, lightweight, thin, multiple input ports, and USP is super inbuilt speakers. No need for external speakers if you are not playing music for the party. I would say this "a super buy".

Pros

Vibrant color, multiple input options, superb in-built speaker, no bleed, lightweight

Cons

Quality of HDMI cable looks cheap but its OK.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-12-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-12-14

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  5. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  6. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.