2 year warranty
Discontinued
273G3DHSW/00
Experience 3D gaming on your big display
Engage yourself with 3D games on the Philips 273G LED monitor. With a big display, active 3D shutter glasses and multiple HDMI inputs, gaming just got more exciting!
G Line
27" (68.6 cm)
3D, shutter glasses
PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way.
Re-invent your favorite 2D collection of games, movies and video with the bundled PC-software. At the click of a mouse, watch them transform with amazing 3D depth.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Reviews
If you experience any discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time.
Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.
Please carefully read the instruction manual to learn more about 3D and health
Please note that PC software (TriDef 3D) for 3D gaming requires AMD/ATI graphics card.