Seamless connectivity with 1 HDMI input

HDMI is a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV, saving you from cable clutter. It carries uncompressed signals, ensuring that you have the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system. Enjoy high quality picture and sound without clutter or fuss..