2 year warranty
Discontinued
24PFL3952/V7
Picture as vibrant as nature itself.
An LED TV designed to suit your modern outlook. With the stylish design, vibrant picture quality and digitally enhanced sound it will make your entertainment come to life.
60 cm (24")
Full HD
You can choose the Indian language of your choice when browsing through menu of your Philips TV! The Philips TV Menu now has OSD (On screen display) in these regional languages: HINDI / MARATHI / GUJARATI / TAMIL / TELGU / BENGALI / PUNJABI, so that the user gets to read the TV menu in his preferred language.
240Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.
HDMI is a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV, saving you from cable clutter. It carries uncompressed signals, ensuring that you have the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system. Enjoy high quality picture and sound without clutter or fuss..
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