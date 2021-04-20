In 27-inch monitor's segment the options of branded monitors (from major TV brands) are limited. After extensive search I zeroed in on this model. Before this I was using leading TV brand's 19 inch monitor which was not Full HD (1600x900) It is to be noted that monitors of most brands DO NOT HAVE SPEAKERS in their most of the models. Major attractions for choosing Philips Monitor are 1.Full HD 1080p with crisp picture quality(images): I have tested with YouTube. It also plays well 2K HD (WQHD 1440p) without any interruptions). Therefore, display panel is ultimate. Monitor is therefore, FHD & QHD. 2. IPS displays with extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 (horizontal/vertical) degree with Anti-Glare coating. 3. Ultra Wide-Color- wider color gamut for natural looking colour. Colour reproduction is much better than normal FHD TVs. Watching Netflix, Prime Video in high quality is awesome experience. 4. Very bright with Smart Contrast Ratio of 20,000,000:1. 5. Refresh Rate of 75Hz. Higher refresh rate (75 Hz in comparison to 60Hz) produces better video quality, reduced eye strain, and even improved gaming experiences. 6. Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology. 7. Narrow border display for a seamless appearance (nearly borderless bezel display on three sides) 8. Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology 9.LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity 10. Three types of Video Input Interface. Analog VGA, Display Port (1.2) and HDMI (Digital, HDCP). 11. Audio/Headphone out and PC Audio in (for VGA connection): 3.5mm Jacks on the back side. 12. VESA Wall Mount option availability (100mm x 100mm). Bracket and screws are not included. I had to buy separately. Wall mount saved space on computer table. 13.Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia (though sound quality is not very good but decent type) 14. 3 Years Warranty: Monitors from leading brands are sold with only 1 Yr manufacturer warranty. But this model has additional 2 years (Total 3 Yrs) warranty for peace of mind. Minor Shortcomings 1. With remote, this monitor would have been Full HD Non-SMART TV. Except for remote control, monitor is perfect Non-SMART IPS LED TV at low price. 2. Sound quality is not that good. But with audio output, the same can be connected to external speakers/sound bars/home theater system. I have connected via blue-tooth transmitter to my home theater system. 3. Connections could have been on side rather than back side. In case of VESA Wall Mount, little space is left to manage connections. Overall, I recommend this monitor to Desktop Computer Enthusiast. One can go blindly for this.