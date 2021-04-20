2 year warranty
Discontinued
246E9QJAB/94
Stunning color, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.4
of 5
7
Reviews
Tonmoy
20/04/2021
India
Excellent Color Reproduction
An excellent IPS monitor in budget segment, using 2 units for dual monitor setup. I am satisfied with their performances.
Pros
Vivid, sharp image & outstanding color
Cons
In built speaker quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2021-03-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2021-03-20
KatiMani
14/01/2021
India
Exceptional
There can not be a second thought to buy this phillips Monitor in this price segment. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, no bleeding, lightweight, thin, multiple input ports and USP is super inbuilt speakers. No need of external speakers if you are not playing music for party. I would say this "a super buy".
Pros
Vibrant color, multiple input options, superb in-built speaker, no bleed, lightweight
Cons
Quality of HDMI cable looks cheap but its OK.
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-14
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-14
KatiMani
14/01/2021
India
Exceptional
There can not be a second thought to buy this Phillips Monitor in this price segment. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, no bleeding, lightweight, thin, multiple input ports, and USP is super inbuilt speakers. No need for external speakers if you are not playing music for the party. I would say this "a super buy".
Pros
Vibrant color, multiple input options, superb in-built speaker, no bleed, lightweight
Cons
Quality of HDMI cable looks cheap but its OK.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-12-14
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.