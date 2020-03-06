2 year warranty
Discontinued
226E9QHAB/94
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
This stylish brilliance monitor gives the best viewing beyond boundaries. Wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.
E Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Pritam941
06/03/2020
India
The product is good enough
in my case, when it's arrived at me it's powerbuton or so called joystic button is not working properly so I am little bit confused that I got a damaged product so I inform that to Flipkart then i tried it my self that I pressed it hardly and then its turn on now whatever the product is great and now i have no complaint regret it.Great work, Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-02-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-02-06
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.