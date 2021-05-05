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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

223V7QHAW/94

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

See all benefits

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/05/2021

India

India

Very Beautiful Display

This monitor is really excellent. Clarity is crystal clear. No strain for eyes.

Pros

Price

Cons

Required DP Display Port Facility

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V7QHAW Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-04-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V7QHAW Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-04-05

09/03/2021

India

India

One month of use,so far great

Awesome picture quality, Great looks,So far great.

Pros

Great looks, good picture quality

Cons

So far nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V7QHAW Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-02-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V7QHAW Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-02-09

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse