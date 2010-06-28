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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

221T1SB1/00

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

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Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 55 cm (21.5") w T-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Built-in TV tuner for viewing TV programs on your PC monitor

A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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