2 year warranty
203V5LSB2/94
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
2.3
of 5
6
Reviews
RAJU sewri
28/11/2021
India
EXELENT
BEST DISPLAY MONITOR\\ BEST QUALITY AAND GOOD IN SPEED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Sjuthra
29/08/2016
India
Verified buyer
General utility Monitor
This Monitor is cheaper and good for casual home /office use other than Graphics
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Emon
28/05/2017
India
pixels are visible
Pixels are visible from near and they kinda hurt eyes as well.
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor