2 year warranty
12336DVB1
Drive with style
Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.
Type of lamp: H3
12V, 55W
Blue-coated glass
Non-ECE homologated
Number of bulbs: 1
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
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Application varies per bulb type